Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Terex worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.