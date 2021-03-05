Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Terex worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 296,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Terex by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 370,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth about $7,906,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

