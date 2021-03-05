Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Update

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TEGR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies
