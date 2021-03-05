Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Update

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the January 28th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TEGR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get Terra Energy & Resource Technologies alerts:

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.