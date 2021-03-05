Terra Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Terra has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.48 or 0.00017249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and $506.70 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 951,651,826 coins and its circulating supply is 406,678,228 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

