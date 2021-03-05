Terracoin Trading Up 12.7% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $506,076.33 and approximately $206.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,340.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.73 or 0.01019282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00373261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

