TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the January 28th total of 304,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TRSSF stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. Clarus Securities raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Beacon Securities lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

