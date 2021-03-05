TerraUSD Price Up 0% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $763.06 million and approximately $43.70 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006459 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006039 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 763,412,931 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

