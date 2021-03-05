Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in February

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRUMY opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Terumo has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Get Terumo alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Terumo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.