Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion and approximately $92.32 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00195539 BTC.

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 37,608,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,364,902,054 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

