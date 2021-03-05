Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the January 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,716,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. 660,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,683. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages development of cannabinoid-based medicines. It develops drugs for chronic pain, which includes SERENITY for cancer cachexia, which is clinical phase 2; REBORN, drug for breakthrough pain, which is in clinical phase 2; and PLENITUDE for advanced cancer pain, which is clinical phase 1.

