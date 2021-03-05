TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 28th total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TTI stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,160. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.36.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

