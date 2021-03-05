Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA opened at $10.58 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

