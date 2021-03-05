Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,617,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.63. The company had a trading volume of 206,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average of $157.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

