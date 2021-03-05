Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 1,678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. 7,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40.

