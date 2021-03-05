Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 21,140 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after purchasing an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.