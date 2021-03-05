Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,965,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 298,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,666,739 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

