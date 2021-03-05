Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 45,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jabil makes up approximately 24.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 5.72% of Jabil worth $365,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

JBL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,466. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $193,132.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,152 shares of company stock worth $4,331,697 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

