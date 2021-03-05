Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys 5,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,556. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

