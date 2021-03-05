Texas Yale Capital Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $584.38. 2,125,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,744,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $802.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

