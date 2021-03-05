Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,311 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after acquiring an additional 919,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 995,802 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 900,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 793,905 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54.

