Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases 64,480 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,480 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.02. 22,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,877. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.