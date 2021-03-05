Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,296 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.