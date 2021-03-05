Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,803 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $300.51. 8,223,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,223,641. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $338.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.31.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

