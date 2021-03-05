Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 9,796 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 297,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,491. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

