Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. Textron has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $53.91.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

