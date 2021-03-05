Tezos Price Reaches $3.76 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00007774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and $519.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,047,909 tokens. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

