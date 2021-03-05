TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) rose 5% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 505,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 380,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

TFFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 10,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Brian Windsor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,100 shares of company stock worth $2,872,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,471 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.