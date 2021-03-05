TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Shares Up 11.1%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGSGY shares. Pareto Securities lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Danske raised shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

