Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THLLY. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thales in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. 9,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

