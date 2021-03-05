The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.93

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a market cap of $808.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

