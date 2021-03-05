The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.93

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
The firm has a market cap of $808.95 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000.
The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.
