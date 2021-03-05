The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 245,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 177,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The company has a market cap of $925.17 million, a PE ratio of -368.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 27,207.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.