The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen Sells 40,000 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 743,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,186. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

