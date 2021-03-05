The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BKGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

