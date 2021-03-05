The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,067.58.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,030.81 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,236.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,032.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.38, for a total transaction of $9,363,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,983 shares of company stock valued at $31,111,634. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

