The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Rohan Pal Sells 26,289 Shares

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCO traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.92. 430,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Brink’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Brink’s by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

