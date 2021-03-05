The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after buying an additional 380,667 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Brink’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,679,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Brink’s by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 432,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 56,501 shares during the period.

BCO stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

BCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

