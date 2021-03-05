The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 5.1%

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.40. 2,581,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,503,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Get The Chemours alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $123,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.