The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.32% of The Clorox worth $334,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Clorox by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,369. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.15.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

