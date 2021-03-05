The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $400.99 and last traded at $379.37, with a volume of 5597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.56.

The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

