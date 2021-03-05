The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) were down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,075,632 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 254,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.