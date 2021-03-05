The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Up 6.3%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.60. 1,215,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 454,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,705.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,940. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,171,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in The E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

