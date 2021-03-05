The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of The First Bancshares worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of The First Bancshares stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.64%.

The First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

