The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock worth $590,756. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Gap by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

