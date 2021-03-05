The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.42.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

