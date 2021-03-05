The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Neutral

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
REPYY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 429,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
