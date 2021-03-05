The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.35 billion and the highest is $3.47 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.51 billion to $15.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

