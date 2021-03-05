The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. 112,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 53,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $896.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 107,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

