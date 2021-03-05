The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Trading 6.2% Higher

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.35. 112,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 53,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $896.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.55.
The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 806.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 107,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
