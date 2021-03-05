The Graph Trading Up 4.9% This Week (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $255.77 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.25 or 0.00748997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00043226 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

