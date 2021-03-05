The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $367,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 31.4% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 52.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

NYSE HD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

