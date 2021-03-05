The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $224,716,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after acquiring an additional 557,765 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after acquiring an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.76. 101,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,016. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

